WCSD Breaks Ground for Damonte Ranch High School Expansion

Washoe County School District will break ground on a 22-classroom expansion at Damonte Ranch High School.

WCSD says the public is invited to attend the groundbreaking which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 16 starting at 10:30 am at Damonte Ranch High School at 10500 Rio Wrangler Way.

People wishing to attend will need to register for free tickets to reserve a seat at the event by Tuesday, March 14. Tickets are available at www.wcsdbuilding.com.

WCSD says this expansion is the first capital project since the passage of WC-1.

The school district says that Damonte Ranch High School is one of the fastest-growing and most overcrowded high schools and the expansion will provide needed space to accommodate Damonte Ranch High School students. They say the expansion is scheduled for to be completed during the 2017-18 school year.



WCSD Trustees, Superintendent Traci Davis, WCSD Admin staff, community leaders, students, and teachers are scheduled to make brief presentations during this ceremony.



