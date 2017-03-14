Disabled Vets in Reno Train for 'Military to the Mountains'

From his earliest years, Shay Hampton knew he was going to be a soldier. Being a soldier runs in his blood: "All my family's been, all the way back to great-grandfathers as far as I can look back to. My father in Vietnam, grandfathers World War II. Now my son is in the service."

Soon after graduating from high school, he enlisted with the U.S. Air Force. His dream was cut short after 22 years of service, after a traumatic brain injury. Today, he says "I'm living in Reno and trying to rehab as best I can and try to gain back some of the stuff I used to do and some of the strengths I used to have."

Jack “Tyler” Rollins enlisted in the National Guard as soon as he could at 17. He grew up poor. "I knew that for me to break the cycle of poverty, I needed to go to college so that I could get a decent job." He never did get that nice job. That ended in a flash, when his head hit concrete in a life-changing dive during training: "I knew when they were carting me off that I was paralyzed. For some reason I just wasn't scared. You know, I just kind of accepted it...it’s just time to get to work. You know, I don't really know people...other veterans to, and I get to come here, share stories and you know, pick on each other...you know, all that."

After anxiety and depression, he's now making great strides in his recovery. Pushing him and the others in the exercise room at the Evelyn Mount Community Center is their trainer, retired U.S. Marine Anthony Goulet. He says these guys are full of motivation. “They're always pushing one another to do better than they did before." He admits he’s hard on the guys: "Absolutely. That's just my nature. Being a Marine, we don't expect anything less than the best."

The goal is simple: get good people like Shay and Tyler, who both made sacrifices for our country, on skis and hitting the slopes in April at Alpine Meadows, for what's called "Military to the Mountains." Overseeing the workouts is Therapeutic Recreation Specialist April Wolfe with City of Reno Parks and Recreation. She told us, "After this 10 weeks of training we're headed up to Alpine for a week of skiing, so they've well-earned this."

For Shay, what means most is being with others who experienced what he did in the military. The public, he says, just doesn't get it: "They never will. Unless you've been there, you won't get it. They'll never understand. But these guys here...they do."

Tyler agrees, the camaraderie with his service brothers keeps him going. He’s also looking forward to skiing: "Yes, on a mono-ski. I’ve never skied before, being from Arkansas, and not really sure what to expect."

Vets on the rebound to being mobile again…from a gym on Valley Road.

Military to the Mountains is made possible by a charity based out of Truckee: the High Fives Foundation. The Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center hosts the individual workouts for the disabled vets who signed up. The group workouts are at Double Diamond Athletic Club on Friday afternoons.

