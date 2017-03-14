More Than 60 Arrested in ICE Operation Across Nevada

From the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE):

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says it arrested more than 60 people last week in Nevada, targeting what it says were at-large criminal aliens, illegal re-entrants, and immigration fugitives.

ICE says a previously deported Mexican national with a prior conviction for armed robbery is among the 61 foreign nationals arrested during the five-day operation conducted by ICE last week in Nevada.

Of those arrested during the enforcement action, which concluded Friday, 55 had criminal histories, including prior convictions for sex crimes, drug offenses, and domestic violence. In addition to the convicted armed robber, the group included:

• A Salvadorian national with a final order of removal arrested in Reno who has prior convictions for assault, battery, drug possession, and spousal battery; and

• An Iranian national felon arrested in Carson City whose criminal record includes a prior conviction for drug trafficking.

CRIMINAL CONVICTIONS*

DUI 18 Vehicle Theft 1

Drug Offenses 8 False Imprisonment 1

Fraud / Identity Theft 7 Robbery 1

Domestic Violence 3 Property Damage 1

Sex Crimes 3 Arson 1

Larceny / Theft 3 Contempt of Court 1

Cruelty Toward / Neglect of Child 3 Traffic Offense / Other 1

Assault / Battery 2 Burglary 1

*Note: criminal aliens with multiple prior convictions are categorized based on their most serious conviction.

The operation, conducted by ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), targeted criminal aliens who pose a public safety threat and individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws, including those who re-entered the country after being deported and immigration fugitives ordered deported by federal immigration judges.

Some of the individuals arrested during last week’s enforcement action will be presented for federal prosecution for re-entry after deportation, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Those not being criminally prosecuted will be processed for removal from the country. Individuals who have outstanding orders of deportation, or who returned to the United States illegally after being deported, are subject to immediate removal from the country.

“ERO officers here in Nevada and around the country are focused first and foremost on using this agency’s unique tools and authorities to help keep our communities safe,” said Nikita Curry. assistant field office director for ERO in Nevada. “Our enforcement efforts last week are representative of the work we’ve been doing and will continue to do.”



Last week’s arrestees (54 men and seven women) included nationals from six countries – Mexico (45); Guatemala (6); El Salvador (3); Samoa (2); Armenia (1); Cuba (1); Honduras (1); Iran (1); and Italy (1).

Reno accounted for the largest number of arrests during the operation, but ERO personnel conducted enforcement actions in a total of 11 communities.

CITY ARREST TOTALS

Reno 25 Lovelock 2

Las Vegas 14 Truckee 2

Sparks 5 Battle Mountain 1

Stead 4 Portola 1

Elko 3 Sun Valley 1

Winnemucca 3

ICE deportation officers carry out targeted enforcement operations every day in locations around the country as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to protect the nation, uphold public safety, and protect the integrity of our immigration laws and border controls. These operations involve existing, established Fugitive Operations Teams.

During such enforcement operations ICE officers frequently encounter additional suspects who may be in the United States in violation of federal immigration laws. Those persons will be evaluated on a case by case basis and, when appropriate, arrested by ICE.

From the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)