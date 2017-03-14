Dept. of Agriculture Says Spread of Equine Strangles Has Slowed in Nevada

From the Nevada Department of Agriculture:

The spread of equine strangles in Nevada has slowed significantly over the last two weeks; however there are reports of new cases, predominantly in western Nevada, as recently as March 12.



Though the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) has not issued any additional requirements, according to the Nevada High School Rodeo Association executive secretary, the Association has elected to require a health inspection within 72 hours for all horses that will be competing at the Moapa Valley High School Rodeo.



“I support this requirement as a way of limiting potential exposure of more horses to the disease,” Dr. JJ Goicoechea, state veterinarian, said. “We recommend and encourage horse owners to remain vigilant in their biosecurity measures, doing everything they can to reduce the chances of the spread of disease and continue decreasing exposure.”



Nevada Certificates of Veterinary Inspection for interstate movement may be used for these intrastate inspections. Veterinarians may simply write “for intrastate use” on the certificate. There is NO negative Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA) test required for this intrastate use.



