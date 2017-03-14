Dept. of Agriculture Says Spread of Equine Strangles Has Slowed in Nevada

Update: The two escaped inmates from Georgia were captured in Tennessee.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is an injury crash eastbound I-80 near Rock Boulevard.More >>
Reno Rodeo officials are warning spectators about a possible rodeo ticket scam.More >>
You can count on the wind in Reno to be gusty on almost a daily basis and first responders are not a fan of it. We have to be fire aware in the Truckee Meadows everyday, during the summer season.More >>
Northern Nevada Community Housing (NNCH) opens affordable housing complex, Hillside Meadows in Reno with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a crash on State Route 376 north of Tonopah that left one dead and another died at the hospital.More >>
Andi Guevara camped over night in Hungry Valley and is ready to bring down the cattle for the annual Reno Rodeo!More >>
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the body of a woman who was reported missing earlier this month.More >>
Placer County Sheriff's Office say they arrested four Sacramento residents for murder.More >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have told a judge they're deadlocked on charges the comedian drugged and molested a woman in 2004.More >>
