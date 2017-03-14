Dept. of Agriculture Says Spread of Equine Strangles Has Slowed - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Dept. of Agriculture Says Spread of Equine Strangles Has Slowed in Nevada

Posted: Updated:

From the Nevada Department of Agriculture:

The spread of equine strangles in Nevada has slowed significantly over the last two weeks; however there are reports of new cases, predominantly in western Nevada, as recently as March 12. 
 
Though the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) has not issued any additional requirements, according to the Nevada High School Rodeo Association executive secretary, the Association has elected to require a health inspection within 72 hours for all horses that will be competing at the Moapa Valley High School Rodeo. 
 
“I support this requirement as a way of limiting potential exposure of more horses to the disease,” Dr. JJ Goicoechea, state veterinarian, said. “We recommend and encourage horse owners to remain vigilant in their biosecurity measures, doing everything they can to reduce the chances of the spread of disease and continue decreasing exposure.”
 
Nevada Certificates of Veterinary Inspection for interstate movement may be used for these intrastate inspections. Veterinarians may simply write “for intrastate use” on the certificate. There is NO negative Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA) test required for this intrastate use.  
 
From the Nevada Department of Agriculture 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.