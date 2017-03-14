Sparks Man Sentenced to Prison in Fatal Car Crash on Pyramid Hig - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Man Sentenced to Prison in Fatal Car Crash on Pyramid Highway

Posted: Updated:
Mario Cortez Mario Cortez
Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol
Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that a Sparks man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he caused a fatal car crash that killed an elderly couple in April 2016. 

The DA’s Office says 35-year-old Mario Cortez was sentenced on March 2nd on two counts of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Prohibited Substance and/or Combination of Alcohol and a Controlled Substance, Resulting in Death of Another.  Cortez pleaded guilty to the charges last year.

Authorities say blood testing completed after the crash showed that Cortez had five times the legal limit of marijuana in his system and a blood alcohol level of .202. 

Authorities say Cortez drove through a red light at Pyramid Highway and Los Altos before speeding south and crashing into the rear of another vehicle, driven by 77-year-old Mario Guansing. He and wife, 74-year-old Erlinda Guansing both later died at a hospital. 

Troopers say the victims were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. The DA’s Office says Cortez was not wearing a seatbelt. 

Cortez’s sentence, which included consecutive 20 year terms for each count, ensures that he will serve a minimum of 16 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

(The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office contributed to this report.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.