Sparks Man Sentenced to Prison in Fatal Car Crash on Pyramid Highway

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that a Sparks man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he caused a fatal car crash that killed an elderly couple in April 2016.

The DA’s Office says 35-year-old Mario Cortez was sentenced on March 2nd on two counts of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Prohibited Substance and/or Combination of Alcohol and a Controlled Substance, Resulting in Death of Another. Cortez pleaded guilty to the charges last year.

Authorities say blood testing completed after the crash showed that Cortez had five times the legal limit of marijuana in his system and a blood alcohol level of .202.

Authorities say Cortez drove through a red light at Pyramid Highway and Los Altos before speeding south and crashing into the rear of another vehicle, driven by 77-year-old Mario Guansing. He and wife, 74-year-old Erlinda Guansing both later died at a hospital.

Troopers say the victims were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. The DA’s Office says Cortez was not wearing a seatbelt.

Cortez’s sentence, which included consecutive 20 year terms for each count, ensures that he will serve a minimum of 16 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

(The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office contributed to this report.)