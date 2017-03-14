Nevada Lawmakers Asked to Fund Fight Against Nuclear Waste at Yucca Mountain

Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man suspected of vehicle theft on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Caltrans announces the status of seasonal pass openings with six passes open and two that are still closed.More >>
Sparks Police says there was a crash on El Rancho near Sullivan.More >>
Governor Sandoval signs several bills while in Las Vegas on Thursday.More >>
Meadowood Mall will hold a job fair on June 24th.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a crash on State Route 376 north of Tonopah that left one dead and another died at the hospital.More >>
Andi Guevara camped over night in Hungry Valley and is ready to bring down the cattle for the annual Reno Rodeo!More >>
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the body of a woman who was reported missing earlier this month.More >>
More than 300 workers at Coeur Rochester, Inc. are celebrating a milestone, after pouring its 150 millionth ounce of silver. The feat is more than 30 years in the making, since the mine opened in 1986.More >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have told a judge they're deadlocked on charges the comedian drugged and molested a woman in 2004.More >>
