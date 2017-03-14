'Passenger Shaming' Shows In-Flight Faux Pas - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

'Passenger Shaming' Shows In-Flight Faux Pas

Many travelers have a story to tell of a fellow  passenger committing in-flight faux pas. Some are lesser offenses such as smelly food or an unruly child, but others are showcased on the Facebook and Instagram page, 'Passenger Shaming.'

The viral social media page started by a former flight attendant has nearly 500,000 likes. Several pictures show passengers with their feet on tray tables, arm rests, even up in the air. Others are a little more shocking including a pregnancy test in the seat back pocket and a rolled up diaper. 

While keeping safety first, flight attendants have a difficult job when tensions soar.

"It's always keeping that balance between safety and security and passenger comfort, convenience and customer service. It's a fine line to walk," said former airline employee and current Reno-Tahoe International representative, Trish Tucker.

The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is expecting March to be the busiest month of the year because of the terrific ski season with passengers from all over the world. 

"We see all of humanity in all of their glory. We don't judge. We get them on their way and on board the aircraft," said Brian Kulpin, Reno-Tahoe International spokesperson. 

For more, click 'Passenger Shaming.'

