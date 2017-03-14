Local Vietnam Veteran to Receive Bronze Star

Friday the Nevada Department of Transportation is closing roads on US-50 in Dayton to complete the final phase of resurfacing construction there.More >>
Andi Guevara camped over night in Hungry Valley and is ready to bring down the cattle for the annual Reno Rodeo!More >>
The Salvation Army's Back to School Drive is gathering donations to provide local children in need with school supplies and more.More >>
Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation says Nevada's unemployment rate remained steady in May.More >>
The NVBA held a golf tournament on Wednesday to raise money for scholarships for the Nevada Broadcaster's Association.More >>
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the body of a woman who was reported missing earlier this month.More >>
More than 300 workers at Coeur Rochester, Inc. are celebrating a milestone, after pouring its 150 millionth ounce of silver. The feat is more than 30 years in the making, since the mine opened in 1986.More >>
Washoe County District Attorney sentenced a Reno man to prison for a murder prosecution.More >>
Back in the early 80's, Chris Healy's career in television began on Channel 2 News as the weekend sportscaster.More >>
Cheatgrass is everywhere, and fire fighters say that it is practically gasoline for a fire. With fire season in full swing, fire fighters say that it is crucial to keep it away from your homes.More >>
