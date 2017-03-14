Local Vietnam Veteran to Receive Bronze Star

U.S. Army Veteran Richard Moyer will be awarded the Bronze Star with a 'V' device for valor, 30 years after his heroic acts on the battlefields during the Vietnam War.

Among several other veterans, Moyer will be honored during the opening ceremony of Veterans and Military Day at the Legislature on Wednesday, March 15th. The ceremony starts at 9 a.m in front of the Veterans Memorial, located behind the Capitol Building.

This will be Moyer's second Bronze Star, his first was for Meritorious Service. He has also earned three Purple Hearts, an Army Commendation for Valor and Heroism as well as several other awards and honors.

Other veterans to be honored includes U.S. Marine Corps veteran, John Louritt. Louritt will receive the Veteran of the Month Award.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend this event. There will also be static military displays, a free BBQ lunch and exhibits of interest to veterans, their families and the military community.