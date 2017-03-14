Local Vietnam Veteran to Receive Bronze Star - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Local Vietnam Veteran to Receive Bronze Star

Posted: Updated:

U.S. Army Veteran Richard Moyer will be awarded the Bronze Star with a 'V' device for valor, 30 years after his heroic acts on the battlefields during the Vietnam War.

Among several other veterans, Moyer will be honored during the opening ceremony of Veterans and Military Day at the Legislature on Wednesday, March 15th. The ceremony starts at 9 a.m in front of the Veterans Memorial, located behind the Capitol Building.

This will be Moyer's second Bronze Star, his first was for Meritorious Service. He has also earned three Purple Hearts, an Army Commendation for Valor and Heroism as well as several other awards and honors. 

Other veterans to be honored includes U.S. Marine Corps veteran, John Louritt. Louritt will receive the Veteran of the Month Award.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend this event. There will also be static military displays, a free BBQ lunch and exhibits of interest to veterans, their families and the military community. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.