Construction Continues on North Virginia St. - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Construction Continues on North Virginia St.

Posted: Updated:
By Elizabeth Olveda
Connect

Residents who use certain areas of North Virginia Street during commuting hours should be advised they may need to find alternate routes for the next several months. 

Monday, Truckee Meadows Water Authority resumed construction on a water main replacement project. Traffic on North Virginia St. between Lemmon Valley Drive and Stead Blvd. will be reduced to one lane from 8:30 A.M. until 4:30 P.M until construction is finished. 

Crews are working to replace the previous pipe which was installed almost 60 years ago, with a new, 20 inch main. TMWA tells us this will allow for increased reliability and flexibility when delivering surface water from the treatment facility to the Stead area. 

Construction is set for completion in early June. 

  • Today's Top StoriesMore>>

  • Nevada Unemployment Rate Steady in May

    Nevada Unemployment Rate Steady in May

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:42 AM EDT2017-06-15 05:42:59 GMT

    Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation says Nevada's unemployment rate remained steady in May.

    More >>

    Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation says Nevada's unemployment rate remained steady in May.

    More >>

  • NVBA Golf Tournament to Raise Money for Scholarships

    NVBA Golf Tournament to Raise Money for Scholarships

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:19 AM EDT2017-06-15 05:19:45 GMT

    The NVBA held a golf tournament on Wednesday to raise money for scholarships for the Nevada Broadcaster's Association. 

    More >>

    The NVBA held a golf tournament on Wednesday to raise money for scholarships for the Nevada Broadcaster's Association. 

    More >>

  • Walker Leads Aces to Win Over Bees

    Walker Leads Aces to Win Over Bees

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:05 AM EDT2017-06-15 05:05:32 GMT

    The Reno Aces took on the Pacific Southern Division-leading Salt Lake Bees Wednesday evening from Smith’s Ballpark. Southpaw Eric Jokisch got the start on the mound for Reno, entering the game with a 3-3 record and 5.95 ERA. 

    More >>

    The Reno Aces took on the Pacific Southern Division-leading Salt Lake Bees Wednesday evening from Smith’s Ballpark. Southpaw Eric Jokisch got the start on the mound for Reno, entering the game with a 3-3 record and 5.95 ERA. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.