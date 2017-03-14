Construction Continues on North Virginia St.

Residents who use certain areas of North Virginia Street during commuting hours should be advised they may need to find alternate routes for the next several months.

Monday, Truckee Meadows Water Authority resumed construction on a water main replacement project. Traffic on North Virginia St. between Lemmon Valley Drive and Stead Blvd. will be reduced to one lane from 8:30 A.M. until 4:30 P.M until construction is finished.

Crews are working to replace the previous pipe which was installed almost 60 years ago, with a new, 20 inch main. TMWA tells us this will allow for increased reliability and flexibility when delivering surface water from the treatment facility to the Stead area.

Construction is set for completion in early June.