Nevada Rep. Amodei Not Sold on Republican Health Care Plan

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei says, if he had to vote Monday, he would likely vote against a Republican plan to reform federal health care laws.



Nevada's Republican member of the House of Representatives spoke to The Associated Press before making a speech to the state Legislature Monday.



His remarks came hours after congressional analysts released a financial report on the health bill.



The projection showed 24 million Americans would lose coverage by 2026 under the plan.



Amodei says that'd inflate the number of uninsured Americans to where it was before former President Barack Obama overhauled the system.



He says counting on uninsured people to get care at emergency rooms is phenomenally inefficient and expensive.



He says he is disappointed in Republican leadership for not taking more testimony on the plan.

