Gov. Sandoval Gets Say on Automatic Voter Registration in Nevada

Gov. Sandoval Gets Say on Automatic Voter Registration in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada lawmakers are endorsing a proposal to automate voter registration when people apply for state identification cards.
    
The Department of Motor Vehicles already voluntarily integrates voter registration with applications for driver's licenses.
    
The proposal would codify that the department must continue to work with local officials to register anyone eligible who doesn't opt out at the DMV.
    
Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval will have five days to sign the measure once it's transmitted to him later this week.
    
If he takes no action or vetoes the proposal, it would go before voters in November 2018.
    
All Democrats plus one independent passed it 27-15 in the Assembly last month and 12-9 in the Senate on Monday.
    
Republicans worry it may register people who are either ineligible or do not want to vote.

