Washoe County School District Addresses Budget Deficit

The Washoe County School District says all jobs should be safe as it works to balance a $30 million budget deficit.

"There seems to be a lot of confusion about options versus what was final," says Superintendent Traci Davis. The confusion came over a letter sent to district principals discussing potential cuts for the next school year. The wording of the letter makes the changes seem decided upon, but legally the School Board Trustees must approve the changes and ultimately a balanced budget. The board will likely vote on a budget in April after a pair of public workshops.

"We looked at making sure all employees stay gainfully employed," says Superintendent Davis, "that was one of the things that we talked about. And we can hopefully do that through attrition and vacancy savings without having to layoff teachers." The school district says it loses about 350 teachers each year to attrition and currently there are 25 vacant teaching positions. There are 4288 total certified employees which includes teachers, deans, school counselors, librarians, school nurses, and other licensed professionals.

The district has been running a deficit since the great recession. In the past it has used spending cuts and savings funds to stay even. One example is a textbook waiver (which is no longer available) that saved the district $16 million over nine years. Officials say $21 million was saved thanks to employee concession through contract negotiations. Even still, the district has dipped into its savings, spending $134 million over the last nine years. Now the district says it is running out of options.

"At some point you're going to run into a wall," says Tom Ciesynski, Chief Financial Officer for the Washoe County School District, "You can start that cutting process two or three years ago, or you could start it today. We've done everything we possibly can to prevent this as long as we possibly can."



In the 2015 Legislative Session Governor Brian Sandoval's budget included $1.1 billion in education funds. Officials say that funding is used to add or supplement specific programs and doesn't address per-pupil spending.

"Governor Sandoval and the legislature did a great effort to get additional dollars for education but they were committed as you just talked about to categorical funds for things like gifted and talented, read by grade 3, ELL, technology, poverty schools," says Ciesynski, "And those are all great programs and we're not looking to do away with those but as we go into this session we could have some discussions with the Legislature to try and maybe shift some of those dollars over to the DSA (distributive school account/per pupil spending account) where we're hurting."

Superintendent Davis says she wanted to inform schools and staff of the possible cuts but says the situation could change if the district gets some legislative relief. "If we have to add allocations, then we get to go back and add right," says Superintendent Davis. "We get to tell teachers, we have to be able to give them some concrete information. Waiting until the summer when everyone's on vacation doesn't work."

The Board of Trustees will vote on a tentative budget April 11th. The district then has until April 15th to submit the balanced budget to Department of Taxation. The district then has until June 8th to submit a final budget.

Parents, public and the media are invited to a Board of Trustees Budget Workshop on Thursday March 16th. This will be from 8 a.m - 10 a.m. and then 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Damonte Ranch High School. There will not be any official decision made at the workshop but there will be several opportunities for public comment.

A budget town hall is happening Thursday April, 6th at Wooster High School starting at 6 p.m. Officials say this event is created so that the public will be able to provide feedback and ask questions.