NHP: 17-Year-Old Boy Dies in Crash on US 50A in Fernley

The Nevada Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old pedestrian died after a crash on Highway 50A near Fernley on Monday night.

HP says the crash occurred on US 50A in front of Pioneer Crossing at about 6:15 pm.

NHP says the preliminary investigation indicates that a white 2013 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan was traveling westbound when the vehicle struck a juvenile pedestrian in the roadway.

Officers say the unidentified juvenile pedestrian was transported to a hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Officials say the pedestrian was not in the crosswalk and the unidentified driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Troopers say the cause and details of the collision remain under investigation.

The Nevada Highway Patrol and Lyon County Sheriff’s Office are working together on this investigation.

Authorities say it's unknown if alcohol or drugs are involved in this incident.

If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding this collision, call Trooper Karen Garretson of the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) at 775-689-4625 or kgarretson@dps.state.nv.us Case #170301142