NHP: 17-Year-Old Boy Dies in Crash on US 50A in Fernley - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NHP: 17-Year-Old Boy Dies in Crash on US 50A in Fernley

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old pedestrian died after a crash on Highway 50A near Fernley on Monday night.

HP says the crash occurred on US 50A in front of Pioneer Crossing at about 6:15 pm.

NHP says the preliminary investigation indicates that a white 2013 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan was traveling westbound when the vehicle struck a juvenile pedestrian in the roadway.

Officers say the unidentified juvenile pedestrian was transported to a hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Officials say the pedestrian was not in the crosswalk and the unidentified driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Troopers say the cause and details of the collision remain under investigation.

The Nevada Highway Patrol and Lyon County Sheriff’s Office are working together on this investigation.  

Authorities say it's unknown if alcohol or drugs are involved in this incident.

If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding this collision, call Trooper Karen Garretson of the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) at 775-689-4625 or kgarretson@dps.state.nv.us  Case #170301142

  • Today's Top StoriesMore>>

  • Nevada Unemployment Rate Steady in May

    Nevada Unemployment Rate Steady in May

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:42 AM EDT2017-06-15 05:42:59 GMT

    Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation says Nevada's unemployment rate remained steady in May.

    More >>

    Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation says Nevada's unemployment rate remained steady in May.

    More >>

  • NVBA Golf Tournament to Raise Money for Scholarships

    NVBA Golf Tournament to Raise Money for Scholarships

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:19 AM EDT2017-06-15 05:19:45 GMT

    The NVBA held a golf tournament on Wednesday to raise money for scholarships for the Nevada Broadcaster's Association. 

    More >>

    The NVBA held a golf tournament on Wednesday to raise money for scholarships for the Nevada Broadcaster's Association. 

    More >>

  • Walker Leads Aces to Win Over Bees

    Walker Leads Aces to Win Over Bees

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:05 AM EDT2017-06-15 05:05:32 GMT

    The Reno Aces took on the Pacific Southern Division-leading Salt Lake Bees Wednesday evening from Smith’s Ballpark. Southpaw Eric Jokisch got the start on the mound for Reno, entering the game with a 3-3 record and 5.95 ERA. 

    More >>

    The Reno Aces took on the Pacific Southern Division-leading Salt Lake Bees Wednesday evening from Smith’s Ballpark. Southpaw Eric Jokisch got the start on the mound for Reno, entering the game with a 3-3 record and 5.95 ERA. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.