Police Searching for Child Missing from Sun Valley, Child has Been Located

Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation says Nevada's unemployment rate remained steady in May.More >>
Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation says Nevada's unemployment rate remained steady in May.More >>
The NVBA held a golf tournament on Wednesday to raise money for scholarships for the Nevada Broadcaster's Association.More >>
The NVBA held a golf tournament on Wednesday to raise money for scholarships for the Nevada Broadcaster's Association.More >>
The Reno Aces took on the Pacific Southern Division-leading Salt Lake Bees Wednesday evening from Smith’s Ballpark. Southpaw Eric Jokisch got the start on the mound for Reno, entering the game with a 3-3 record and 5.95 ERA.More >>
The Reno Aces took on the Pacific Southern Division-leading Salt Lake Bees Wednesday evening from Smith’s Ballpark. Southpaw Eric Jokisch got the start on the mound for Reno, entering the game with a 3-3 record and 5.95 ERA.More >>
First responders in Nevada now have a little extra protection under the law, with a bill signed Wednesday. Governor Sandoval signed SB541 on the state capitol grounds, enhancing the penalties for crimes against police, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel.More >>
First responders in Nevada now have a little extra protection under the law, with a bill signed Wednesday. Governor Sandoval signed SB541 on the state capitol grounds, enhancing the penalties for crimes against police, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel.More >>
Cheatgrass is everywhere, and fire fighters say that it is practically gasoline for a fire. With fire season in full swing, fire fighters say that it is crucial to keep it away from your homes.More >>
Cheatgrass is everywhere, and fire fighters say that it is practically gasoline for a fire. With fire season in full swing, fire fighters say that it is crucial to keep it away from your homes.More >>
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the body of a woman who was reported missing earlier this month.More >>
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the body of a woman who was reported missing earlier this month.More >>
Washoe County District Attorney sentenced a Reno man to prison for a murder prosecution.More >>
Washoe County District Attorney sentenced a Reno man to prison for a murder prosecution.More >>
More than 300 workers at Coeur Rochester, Inc. are celebrating a milestone, after pouring its 150 millionth ounce of silver. The feat is more than 30 years in the making, since the mine opened in 1986.More >>
More than 300 workers at Coeur Rochester, Inc. are celebrating a milestone, after pouring its 150 millionth ounce of silver. The feat is more than 30 years in the making, since the mine opened in 1986.More >>
MedStar Washington hospital says Rep. Steve Scalise is in critical condition following a shooting at a congressional baseball practice early Wednesday morning.More >>
MedStar Washington hospital says Rep. Steve Scalise is in critical condition following a shooting at a congressional baseball practice early Wednesday morning.More >>
Sparks Police say they need help finding a man that broke into an Oddie Blvd. business and stole some money.More >>
Sparks Police say they need help finding a man that broke into an Oddie Blvd. business and stole some money.More >>