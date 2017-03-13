Police Searching for Child Missing from Sun Valley, Child has Be - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police Searching for Child Missing from Sun Valley, Child has Been Located

Update: Washoe County Sheriff's Office says the child has been located.

Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they are currently looking for a missing 3-year-old in the Sun Valley area.

Officials say the child was reported as last being seen near the 5700 block of Sun Valley Boulevard at about 6:40pm.

Officials say the child was last seen wearing a gray Spongebob shirt, blue pants and gray shoes.

Please call 911 if located.

