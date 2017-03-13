PinkFest 2017

With children home for summer break, it might not be as convenient to get to the gym for a workout. So, a local athlete is bringing the workouts to you! What BODYpow Live is all about in Health Watch.More >>
We look at the chances of the deadly West Nile Virus returning this year, and how Washoe County is trying to stop it.More >>
In a little over a month you can help save a life by giving blood. Our 10th annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive is coming up on Wednesday, July 12th.More >>
Beginning Wednesday, the Washoe County Health District will start spraying areas throughout the Truckee Meadows to curb the hatching of mosquitoes.More >>
Centene Corp. says it will begin offering coverage under the Affordable Care Act for insurance exchanges in Missouri, Kansas and Nevada next year at a time other insurers are pulling out of such marketplaces.More >>
Two people who made separate trips to Rio Las Vegas Hotel and Casino in March and April contracted Legionnaires' disease.More >>
Between avocado toast, smoothies and even pies, people are filling up on the fatty fruit. As a result of its popularity, however, doctors are seeing more people in emergency rooms. Find out why in Health Watch.More >>
Plenty of people have fitness trackers to monitor their health. But now, man's best friend can also enjoy the same benefits.More >>
Nevada Senator Dean Heller, along with Florida Senator Bill Nelson, has introduced a bill to help employ more doctors in the Silver State.More >>
Affordable children's dental care offered with the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, coming to Carson City.More >>
