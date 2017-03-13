PinkFest 2017

Once a year, the Slide side at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe goes pink with more than a hundred skiers shredding the slopes in bold blush swag for Bobo's PinkFest. "It's an all-day event we put on with coordination of Mount Rose and Moms on the Run to raise money for Moms on the Run,” says Snow Ski Manager, Pat Parraguirre.

Complete with demo skis, lessons, food and a whole lot of fellowship, PinkFest is a fund-raiser to help women as they battle breast and gynecological cancers. All the money raised on the mountain will stay right here in our community to help cancer patients with bills – so they can just focus on their health. From financial assistance with rent and utilities to monetary help with travel expenses for treatment, Moms on the Run is the non-profit providing these women with support.

Barbara Pinocchio started Moms on the Run 17 years ago after breast cancer stole her sister, Debra’s life. At the time, her family’s restaurant – Pinocchio’s - was neighbors will Bobo’s Ski, Board and Patio on Moana Lane - where she wanted to host a memorial run. Little did she know, five years ago, the Bobo's team would take their support of her efforts to new heights. "A very proud moment. The fact that what we've created with Moms on the Run has been important enough for Mary at Bobo's to create this event and fundraise - she believes in us."

Leah Sanders does, too. Although relatively new to skiing, she has had a long history with breast cancer. Sanders lost her mom at a young age. "This was a long time ago and there wasn't the great treatment that there is today." As a way to honor her mother - and other women in her family – she’s committed to years of fund raising as a volunteer. "It really affected my life and then I have a cousin with it and an aunt with breast cancer… so I educated myself and when this opportunity came up - that's so community based - I think that's what makes it so strong."

Strong and successful, shares Parraguirre, “Last year we raised $18,000.”

The money made a big different and lifted the spirits of women in battle, which is why Sanders, for one, is ready to do it again. "When I ski, I honor all the women who are named in the donations that I get."

PinkFest is on April 1st. You can buy tickets in advance for $50 or $60 the day of the event.

http://www.momsontherun.info/events/2017-pinkfest-tahoe

http://skirose.com/event/pink-fest-tahoe/