Lyon County DA Sentencing for Two Separate Domestic Violence Cases

The Lyon County District Attorney reports jury verdicts and sentences in two separate domestic violence cases.

The Lyon County DA says that 35-year-old Adrian L. Porter of Reno, Nevada, was charged for a violent battery that was committed on February 28,2016. Officials say Porter he entered the victim’s house and hit her repeatedly resulting in serious injuries to the victim. They say Porter then took the victim’s cellular phone that prevented her from calling the police for assistance.

The jury returned a verdict in the case in January for the charges of Domestic Battery Causing Substantial Bodily Harm and Preventing or Dissuading a Witness from Reporting a Crime. Lyon County District Attorney Stephen B. Rye says that on Monday, March 6, 2017, the Third Judicial District Court sentenced Porter, to 15-60 months for domestic battery and 12-32 months on preventing or dissuading a witness from reporting a crime, concurrent. The Court says they also imposed restitution for the victim.

In a separate case, the DA's Office says Wesley Huttman, a 34-year-old from Baxter, Minnesota had battered the victim in their home in Fernley, Nevada. Authorities say Huttman’s child, who was concerned for the victim, called 911 requesting help for the victim. Nevada Highway Patrol and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to the call for help and found that the victim was beaten and had visible injuries. Officers say Huttman had left the scene before officers arrived.

The jury returned a guilty verdict on the battery with intent to commit sexual assault, a category B felony in September. Lyon County DA's Office says that on January 4, 2017, the Third Judicial District Court sentenced Huttman to the Nevada State Prison for a period of two (2) to ten (10) years for a conviction for Battery with Intent to Commit Sexual Assault. Officials say that Huttman has filed an appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court.

District Attorney Stephen Rye stated “domestic violence is a serious problem in our communities. These are difficult cases for several reasons, especially for victims, who must testify and relive these traumatizing events in front of the offender and a jury. The courage of these victims to confront the abusers is admirable and amazing. Law enforcement also plays a critical role in bringing these offenders to justice by responding and investigating these cases early on and working closely with victims to gather the information needed to move these cases forward in the court system. We respect and appreciate the victims’ cooperation in these cases and the work of law enforcement in bringing these cases to a successful conclusion.”