U.S. Attorney From Nevada Gone After Mass Resignation Request

The NVBA held a golf tournament on Wednesday to raise money for scholarships for the Nevada Broadcaster's Association.More >>
The NVBA held a golf tournament on Wednesday to raise money for scholarships for the Nevada Broadcaster's Association.More >>
The Reno Aces took on the Pacific Southern Division-leading Salt Lake Bees Wednesday evening from Smith’s Ballpark. Southpaw Eric Jokisch got the start on the mound for Reno, entering the game with a 3-3 record and 5.95 ERA.More >>
The Reno Aces took on the Pacific Southern Division-leading Salt Lake Bees Wednesday evening from Smith’s Ballpark. Southpaw Eric Jokisch got the start on the mound for Reno, entering the game with a 3-3 record and 5.95 ERA.More >>
First responders in Nevada now have a little extra protection under the law, with a bill signed Wednesday. Governor Sandoval signed SB541 on the state capitol grounds, enhancing the penalties for crimes against police, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel.More >>
First responders in Nevada now have a little extra protection under the law, with a bill signed Wednesday. Governor Sandoval signed SB541 on the state capitol grounds, enhancing the penalties for crimes against police, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel.More >>
Cheatgrass is everywhere, and fire fighters say that it is practically gasoline for a fire. With fire season in full swing, fire fighters say that it is crucial to keep it away from your homes.More >>
Cheatgrass is everywhere, and fire fighters say that it is practically gasoline for a fire. With fire season in full swing, fire fighters say that it is crucial to keep it away from your homes.More >>
With children home for summer break, it might not be as convenient to get to the gym for a workout. So, a local athlete is bringing the workouts to you! What BODYpow Live is all about in Health Watch.More >>
With children home for summer break, it might not be as convenient to get to the gym for a workout. So, a local athlete is bringing the workouts to you! What BODYpow Live is all about in Health Watch.More >>
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the body of a woman who was reported missing earlier this month.More >>
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the body of a woman who was reported missing earlier this month.More >>
MedStar Washington hospital says Rep. Steve Scalise is in critical condition following a shooting at a congressional baseball practice early Wednesday morning.More >>
MedStar Washington hospital says Rep. Steve Scalise is in critical condition following a shooting at a congressional baseball practice early Wednesday morning.More >>
The Department of Taxation requested a dismissal of the temporary ban on liquor wholesalers to distribute marijuana. The ban remains in place, for now, after Judge James Wilson deferred a final decision until next week's hearing.More >>
The Department of Taxation requested a dismissal of the temporary ban on liquor wholesalers to distribute marijuana.More >>
Washoe County Commissioners approved a settlement with the family of a man who died in the custody of deputies the Washoe County jail.More >>
Washoe County Commissioners approved a settlement with the family of a man who died in the custody of deputies the Washoe County jail.More >>
University of Nevada art professor Howard Rosenberg plead no contest today in Sparks Municipal Court to charges stemming from an incident at Dilworth Middle School in April.More >>
University of Nevada art professor Howard Rosenberg plead no contest today in Sparks Municipal Court to charges stemming from an incident at Dilworth Middle School in April.More >>