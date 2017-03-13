Washoe County Sheriff Cautions About Scams Involving Flood Repai - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Sheriff Cautions About Scams Involving Flood Repairs

Posted: Updated:

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to be cautious with door-to-door solicitors, especially contractors who are seeking payment to fix issues related to flooding.

They say these suspects can appear friendly, but can also use high-pressure or scare tactics such as demanding payments in cash, being reluctant to provide a written contract, and increasing the price after the project is under way or completed.

Authorities say that while some solicitations are legitimate, others sell damaged and overpriced goods or may even be scouting homes for future burglaries.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says if you have any concerns to call them at 328-3001.

Following are some guidelines from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office on how to help protect you and your family from illegal solicitors:

  • If you don’t know the person, don’t open the door. Never feel obligated to greet an unfamiliar person knocking at your door.
  • Always keep doors and windows locked. Storm doors or security doors are helpful when dealing with solicitors, because you can see and speak safely through the door. Never allow an unfamiliar person into your house.
  • Solicitors must have a business license and permit. Call your local law enforcement agency if a solicitor is aggressively attempting to get into your home or refusing to show their license/permit.
  • Don’t expect all perpetrators of door to door sales scams to look the part. Some are clean and well dressed and use special psychological techniques to try to get into your home or get your money.
  • Always use extreme caution before providing any personal or financial information.
  • If you are not interested, simply close the door and lock it. You don’t owe the person an explanation.
  • Stand in front of your home to see what is visible from the street. If you can see your valuable items through the front windows, so can potential burglars.
  • Residents can put a “no solicitors” sign on their door to help keep solicitors away.
  • If you observe criminal or suspicious activity, call non-emergency dispatch at 832-WCSO (9276)

  • Today's Top StoriesMore>>

  • NVBA Golf Tournament to Raise Money for Scholarships

    NVBA Golf Tournament to Raise Money for Scholarships

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:19 AM EDT2017-06-15 05:19:45 GMT

    The NVBA held a golf tournament on Wednesday to raise money for scholarships for the Nevada Broadcaster's Association. 

    More >>

    The NVBA held a golf tournament on Wednesday to raise money for scholarships for the Nevada Broadcaster's Association. 

    More >>

  • Walker Leads Aces to Win Over Bees

    Walker Leads Aces to Win Over Bees

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:05 AM EDT2017-06-15 05:05:32 GMT

    The Reno Aces took on the Pacific Southern Division-leading Salt Lake Bees Wednesday evening from Smith’s Ballpark. Southpaw Eric Jokisch got the start on the mound for Reno, entering the game with a 3-3 record and 5.95 ERA. 

    More >>

    The Reno Aces took on the Pacific Southern Division-leading Salt Lake Bees Wednesday evening from Smith’s Ballpark. Southpaw Eric Jokisch got the start on the mound for Reno, entering the game with a 3-3 record and 5.95 ERA. 

    More >>

  • Governor Signs Two First Responder Bills

    Governor Signs Two First Responder Bills

    Thursday, June 15 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-06-15 04:02:14 GMT

    First responders in Nevada now have a little extra protection under the law, with a bill signed Wednesday. Governor Sandoval signed SB541 on the state capitol grounds, enhancing the penalties for crimes against police, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel.

    More >>

    First responders in Nevada now have a little extra protection under the law, with a bill signed Wednesday. Governor Sandoval signed SB541 on the state capitol grounds, enhancing the penalties for crimes against police, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.