Washoe County Sheriff Cautions About Scams Involving Flood Repairs

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to be cautious with door-to-door solicitors, especially contractors who are seeking payment to fix issues related to flooding.

They say these suspects can appear friendly, but can also use high-pressure or scare tactics such as demanding payments in cash, being reluctant to provide a written contract, and increasing the price after the project is under way or completed.

Authorities say that while some solicitations are legitimate, others sell damaged and overpriced goods or may even be scouting homes for future burglaries.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says if you have any concerns to call them at 328-3001.

Following are some guidelines from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office on how to help protect you and your family from illegal solicitors: