Yerington Student Wins Nevada Poetry Out Loud State Finals

Travis Air Force Base northeast of San Francisco is locked down due to what the base calls a security incident.More >>
A man who intentionally set a brush fire near Wells Avenue and Kuenzli Street Wednesday afternoon charged with arson.More >>
Jordan Pearce and Justin Bridgman were selected in the 21st and 28th rounds on the final day of the 2017 MLB Draft. Pearce was drafted by the Detroit Tigers with the 635th pick, while Bridgman will head to Tampa Bay to play in the Ray’s organization after being selected with the 829th selection.More >>
Head Nevada men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman has added center/forward Darien Williams, a big-man who will be immediately eligible to play, to the Wolf Pack squad.More >>
The special counsel appointed to investigate Russian influence in the 2016 presidential campaign has met with a Senate committee probing the same matter.More >>
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the body of a woman who was reported missing earlier this month.More >>
The Department of Taxation requested a dismissal of the temporary ban on liquor wholesalers to distribute marijuana. The ban remains in place, for now, after Judge James Wilson deferred a final decision until next week's hearing.More >>
MedStar Washington hospital says Rep. Steve Scalise is in critical condition following a shooting at a congressional baseball practice early Wednesday morning.More >>
Washoe County Commissioners approved a settlement with the family of a man who died in the custody of deputies the Washoe County jail.More >>
University of Nevada art professor Howard Rosenberg plead no contest today in Sparks Municipal Court to charges stemming from an incident at Dilworth Middle School in April.More >>
