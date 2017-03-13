Storey County Sheriff Recall Election Next Month - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Storey County Sheriff Recall Election Next Month

From Storey County: 

A Special Recall Election will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, for the purpose of a Recall Election of Gerald Antinoro, Storey County Sheriff.

Pursuant to NRS 306.040(4) any person registered to vote in Storey County, Nevada is entitled to vote in the special recall election.

Voter registration for the April 11, 2017 Special Election closes Saturday, March 25, 2017.

Requests for Absentee Ballots must be submitted in writing to the Storey County Clerk’s Office by Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

Absentee ballots must be received by the County Clerk by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, April 11, 2017.

