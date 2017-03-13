NDOT Announces I-80 Lane/Ramp Closures West of Reno for Pothole, - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NDOT Announces I-80 Lane/Ramp Closures West of Reno for Pothole, Erosion Repairs

From the Nevada Department of Transportation: 

Lane and ramp closures will take place this week on Interstate 80 west of Reno as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues repair of storm-related potholes and erosion.

The following lane and ramp closures will take place between approximately 7 am and 5 pm, with reduced speed limits and minor travel delays to be expected:

Mon., March 13- Eastbound I-80 reduced to one lane between Robb Drive and west McCarran Blvd. for repair of potholes.
Tues., March 14: Westbound I-80 reduced to one lane between Verdi exit 5 and the Nevada-California state line for repair of potholes.
Wed., March 15-Thurs., March 16: Various ramp and roadside shoulder closures near Robb Drive and west McCarran Blvd. interchanges for drainage repairs. 
Thurs., March 16: Eastbound I-80 reduced to one lane near Verdi exit 4 for drainage repairs.

The interstate experienced extensive potholing during winter storms. NDOT and contractor Q&D Construction continue repairs to potholes and roadside shoulder erosion, as well as filling additional potholes caused by recent rains. Additional single, intermittent lane closures may occur in future weeks while crews continue flood-related pothole and roadside shoulder repairs.

In 2018, NDOT is scheduled to resurface I-80 between Keystone Avenue and the state line to provide a safer and smoother roadway surface and reduce additional potholing in coming years.  

