States Seek Revised Travel Ban Hearing for Tuesday

Washington and several other states trying to block President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting predominantly Muslim nations are seeking a Tuesday hearing before a federal judge in Seattle.



In a new complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson says the new travel ban is unconstitutional and harms state residents, universities and businesses, especially tech companies like Microsoft and Amazon who rely on foreign workers. California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and Oregon joined Washington in the legal action.



Ferguson filed new documents after a federal judge last week said he wouldn't immediately rule on whether his restraining order against the old ban applies to the new Trump executive order.



Ferguson asked for a hearing to be held Tuesday. The revised travel ban is scheduled to go into effect Thursday.



Trump's revised ban blocks new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries including Somalia, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen.

