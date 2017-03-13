NDOT Encourages Nevada Schoolchildren to Walk to School This Week

From the Nevada Department of Transportation:

Many Nevada schoolchildren will take part in organized events that promote walking or bicycling to school this week, Nevada Moves Week (March 13 through March 17). Children not taking part in an organized school event are encouraged to involve their families in safely walking or bicycling to school during Nevada Moves Week and throughout the year.

Many of the events will be held March 15, which will be celebrated as Nevada Moves Day. Walking and bicycling to school events are planned for Carson City, Clark, Washoe, Lyon and many other counties across the state.

“Nevada Moves is an opportunity to help children learn more about pedestrian and bicycling safety, and we encourage families to take part in an organized event or to plan their own,” NDOT Assistant Chief of Multi-Modal Planning and Program Development Bill Story explained. “Whether for Nevada Moves events or part of a daily routine, physical activity at an early age, such as walking or bicycling, helps reduce heart disease, diabetes and other obesity-related illnesses. Walking or biking to school even can lessen up to 25% of morning rush hour traffic that results from children being driven to school.”



During Nevada Moves Week and every day, drivers should watch for children walking and bicycling to school and be mindful of reduced speeds and varying school start times in school zones. Motorists should also only pass bicyclists when it is safe - with at least three feet of space between the bicycle and vehicle - and never overtake a vehicle that has stopped for pedestrians. Pedestrians and bicyclists should only cross streets when safe, and look both ways before and while crossing.

The Washoe County School District will have a 'Nevada Moves Day' on Wednesday, March 15th starting at 8:15 a.m. The event will include activities prior to the walk/ride to school at each location, the school district is asking parents, students and staff members to come and celebrate. The event will be happening at two locations:

Pah Rah Park

1750 Shadow Lane

Sparks



Greenbelt entrance

Near the corner of Round Mountain and Clan Alpine



To find walking information go to saferoutesinfo.org.

