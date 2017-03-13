2 Penn St. Former Administrators Plead Guilty in Abuse Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

2 Penn St. Former Administrators Plead Guilty in Abuse Case



Two former Penn State University administrators have pleaded guilty in the Jerry Sandusky child molestation case, more than five years after the scandal broke.
    
Ex-Athletic Director Tim Curley and former university Vice President Gary Schultz each pleaded guilty Monday in Harrisburg to a misdemeanor child endangerment charge.
    
Penn State ex-President Graham Spanier is also charged in the case, but he's not in court.
    
The three handled a 2001 complaint by a graduate assistant who said he saw Sandusky, a retired defensive football coach, sexually abusing a boy in a team shower. They did not report the matter to police or child welfare authorities but told Sandusky he was not allowed to bring children to the campus.
    
Sandusky was arrested a decade later and convicted in 2012.

