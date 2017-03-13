100 Days to Turn a Mustang From Wild to Mild

Reno Fire Department says people were evacuated at the Continuing Education building at the University of Nevada, Reno because of a report of smoke.More >>
The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says target shooters started a small brush fire north of Reno above Red Rock on Wednesday.
Sparks Police say they need help finding a man that broke into an Oddie Blvd. business and stole some money.
MedStar Washington hospital says Rep. Steve Scalise is in critical condition following a shooting at a congressional baseball practice early Wednesday morning.
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect wanted in a fatal stabbing in Placerville. Deputies say 24-year-old Bernardo Castillo should be considered armed and dangerous.
The Department of Taxation requested a dismissal of the temporary ban on liquor wholesalers to distribute marijuana. The ban remains in place, for now, after Judge James Wilson deferred a final decision until next week's hearing.
Washoe County Commissioners approved a settlement with the family of a man who died in the custody of deputies the Washoe County jail.
University of Nevada art professor Howard Rosenberg plead no contest today in Sparks Municipal Court to charges stemming from an incident at Dilworth Middle School in April.
MedStar Washington hospital says Rep. Steve Scalise is in critical condition following a shooting at a congressional baseball practice early Wednesday morning.
The Carson City Sheriff's Office needs your help to find a runaway 16-year-old.
