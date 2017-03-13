Reno Police Investigate Shooting at Robinhood Drive - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Investigate Shooting at Robinhood Drive

Posted: Updated:

Reno Police Department responded to the area of Robinhood Drive on Monday, March 13th around 3:30 a.m after receiving reports of a victim with a gunshot wound.

Officials found a 47-year-old Hispanic man with a gunshot wound to his leg. 

He was transported to the hospital and is being treated for his injuries. 

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

