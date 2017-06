The Nevada Wolf Pack Men's Basketball team will face the Iowa State Cyclones in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Nevada is returning to the Big Dance for the first time in a decade after earning an automatic bid after beating Colorado State (79-71) in the Mountain West Tournament Championship Game.

The Wolf Pack received a 12 seed in the Midwest region for the game in Milwaukee Wisconsin.

The game with the 5 seed Cyclones is set for a 6:57pm tipoff time on Thursday and will be shown on TruTV.