Reno-Tahoe Airport Offers Help For NCAA Tournament-Bound Wolf Pack Fans

Governor Brian Sandoval today signed eleven pieces of legislation into law including a measure codifying a 5% bidding preference for Nevada businesses for State purchasing projects.More >>
Sheriff Pierini welcomed Deputy Spencer McLaughlin to the law enforcement family.More >>
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted for questioning in connection to a fatal stabbing in Placerville.More >>
Residents filled the South Lake Tahoe city hall on Tuesday, as council members learned the latest findings in a socioeconomic study about vacation home rentals in their area.More >>
The news isn't all bad, however. While the Silver State is still at the bottom in most categories, the numbers are improving.More >>
A 24-year old man is in jail after officers say they recovered a large amount of drugs, and stolen handguns inside his motel room.More >>
A judge in Nevada is trying to decide whether the state's first sales of recreational marijuana should begin as scheduled July 1 despite complaints from alcohol distributors.More >>
The University of Nevada, Reno will not recognize the Nevada Alpha Chapter of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon for four years following code of conduct and alcohol policy violations.More >>
A teenage girl has died after being struck by a vehicle late Friday night.More >>
The recent death of a 15-year-old Reno High School student highlights the growing issue of pedestrian fatalities in the State of Nevada. These fatalities have risen 25% since last year. In 2016, the City of Reno has put hundreds of thousands of dollars into improving pedestrian safety.More >>
