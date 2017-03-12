Reno-Tahoe Airport Offers Help For NCAA Tournament-Bound Wolf Pa - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno-Tahoe Airport Offers Help For NCAA Tournament-Bound Wolf Pack Fans

The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is offering help for any Wolf Pack fans who may be traveling to Milwaukee to support the basketball team as they head to the NCAA Tournament to face off against Iowa State.

The airport has multiple ways to travel to the Milwaukee area. While the Reno Airport does not currently offer non-stops to Milwaukee directly, there are non-stop flights from Reno to Chicago, IL, within an hour’s train or car ride to Milwaukee. There are also one-stop flight options to Milwaukee and nearby Madison, Wisconsin.

“Let’s get the tournament off to a flying start!” said Marily Mora, President/CEO of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “You can support the Pack in person by taking one of our

flight options from Reno-Tahoe International to either Milwaukee, Madison or Chicago. Take a flight and enjoy the basketball, bratwurst and beer.” Mora said.

A list of the airlines that serve the Reno-Tahoe International Airport and their contact

information can be found on the airport’s website at www.renoairport.com.

