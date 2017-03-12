River Rescue Training in Cold, Deep Truckee River

On Sunday, the Washoe County Swift Water Rescue Team trained to make sure their crews are familiar with the features of the Truckee River.

Nathan Corona, co-chair of the rescue team, says the river is stronger, deeper and colder, so crews need to know how to handle these dangers.

"We are learning to navigate the river and deal with it safely, we'll be putting lots of ropes on the river and practicing as if it was a high risk situation,” says Corona.

Sunday’s exercise put members of the rescue team directly into the Truckee River. The goal was for members to guide themselves along the rope, while team members supported the rope from shore. The person in the water aimed for the eddy, which is a reversal in the current, and a common place for a victim to get hung up in the water.

Corona says these teams do these training exercises so they can be ready to go at a moment’s notice. He says what's even more important than their training is proper preparation from people who recreate in the river.

Joseph McGinnis, chair of the rescue team, says this means being aware of dangers that could be under the water, while also coming prepared with the proper equipment.

"How many people are in your group, who can swim make sure everyone has life jackets on them, says McGinnis.” “Think about communication if you do happen to get separated from the group, how is your group going to make sure that that one person that did get separated can communicate or talk to the rest of the group."