Report: Nevada Snowpack This Year May Meet or Break Records

Report: Nevada Snowpack This Year May Meet or Break Records

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A new report says Nevada's snowpack may be one for the record books.

The federal Natural Resources Conservation Service says March 1 measurements had snowpacks in the Truckee, Lake Tahoe, Carson and Walker river basins all at or above 200 percent of normal, with projections calling for stream flows well above average through July.

According to the service, the snowpack is keeping pace to meet or beat records set in 1983- a year which the service had "a winter talked about with awe and reverence by snow surveyors and water managers."

Parts of Nevada other than the Sierra also have heavy snowpack, with Mt. Charleston near Las Vegas at 182 percent of normal and snowpacks at about 150 percent along the Humboldt Basin.

