Expect Delays on Interstate 80 as NDOT Continues Pothole Repair

The Carson City Sheriff's Office needs your help to find a runaway 16-year-old.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff's Office needs your help to find a runaway 16-year-old.More >>
Washoe County Commissioners approved a settlement with the family of a man who died in the custody of deputies the Washoe County jail.More >>
Washoe County Commissioners approved a settlement with the family of a man who died in the custody of deputies the Washoe County jail.More >>
The parents of a Sigma Nu pledge who died last fall have filed suit against the local chapter and its leadership.More >>
The parents of a Sigma Nu pledge who died last fall have filed suit against the local chapter and its leadership.More >>
The University of Nevada, Reno will not recognize the Nevada Alpha Chapter of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon for four years following code of conduct and alcohol policy violations.More >>
The University of Nevada, Reno will not recognize the Nevada Alpha Chapter of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon for four years following code of conduct and alcohol policy violations.More >>
Two Reno 1868 FC players were named to the USL’s Team of the Week on Tuesday. Forward Dane Kelly, who scored his 60th career USL goal on Saturday, and midfielder Antoine Hoppenot were once again honored by the USL.More >>
Two Reno 1868 FC players were named to the USL’s Team of the Week on Tuesday. Forward Dane Kelly, who scored his 60th career USL goal on Saturday, and midfielder Antoine Hoppenot were once again honored by the USL.More >>
A 24-year old man is in jail after officers say they recovered a large amount of drugs, and stolen handguns inside his motel room.More >>
A 24-year old man is in jail after officers say they recovered a large amount of drugs, and stolen handguns inside his motel room.More >>
A judge in Nevada is trying to decide whether the state's first sales of recreational marijuana should begin as scheduled July 1 despite complaints from alcohol distributors.More >>
A judge in Nevada is trying to decide whether the state's first sales of recreational marijuana should begin as scheduled July 1 despite complaints from alcohol distributors.More >>
The University of Nevada, Reno will not recognize the Nevada Alpha Chapter of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon for four years following code of conduct and alcohol policy violations.More >>
The University of Nevada, Reno will not recognize the Nevada Alpha Chapter of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon for four years following code of conduct and alcohol policy violations.More >>
A teenage girl has died after being struck by a vehicle late Friday night.More >>
A teenage girl has died after being struck by a vehicle late Friday night.More >>
The recent death of a 15-year-old Reno High School student highlights the growing issue of pedestrian fatalities in the State of Nevada. These fatalities have risen 25% since last year. In 2016, the City of Reno has put hundreds of thousands of dollars into improving pedestrian safety.More >>
The recent death of a 15-year-old Reno High School student highlights the growing issue of pedestrian fatalities in the State of Nevada.More >>