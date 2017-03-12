Expect Delays on Interstate 80 as NDOT Continues Pothole Repair

From the Nevada Department of Transportation:

Eastbound Interstate 80 will be reduced to one lane east of Sparks this Monday through Friday as the Nevada Department of Transportation repairs roadside erosion and clears roadside drainages following recent winter storms.

One eastbound lane of I-80 will be closed between the Lockwood and Mustang exits from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17. Motorists should anticipate substantial travel delays, and are advised to allow extra travel time.

Last Wednesday, NDOT repaired a washout of the interstate median. Following this winter’s heavy precipitation, the roadway shoulder and drainages also filled with a massive amount of eroded sediment. This coming week, NDOT will remove and haul away the eroded dirt, debris and weeds to clear and keep roadsides drainages functioning. The work will help reduce potential future snow and rainwaters from flooding interstate lanes, as well as reestablish emergency roadway shoulder parking

NDOT will use six haul trucks and loaders to remove the sediment and complete the work as quickly as possible. Future erosion repair and enhancements may be needed in nearby areas of interstate.

