Traffic Limited to Residents Only on Some Lemmon Valley Roads

Lawmakers for weeks have demanded answers from Attorney General Jeff Sessions, particularly about meetings he had last summer and fall with the Russian ambassador to the United States.
The University of Nevada, Reno will not recognize the Nevada Alpha Chapter of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon for four years following code of conduct and alcohol policy violations.
South Lake Tahoe Police say they are looking for witnesses after a naked man tried to steal a car with a woman inside.
Centene Corp. says it will begin offering coverage under the Affordable Care Act for insurance exchanges in Missouri, Kansas and Nevada next year at a time other insurers are pulling out of such marketplaces.
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick will take a leave of absence for an unspecified period and let his leadership team run the troubled ride-hailing company while he's gone.
A 24-year old man is in jail after officers say they recovered a large amount of drugs, and stolen handguns inside his motel room.
A judge in Nevada is trying to decide whether the state's first sales of recreational marijuana should begin as scheduled July 1 despite complaints from alcohol distributors.
A teenage girl has died after being struck by a vehicle late Friday night.
The recent death of a 15-year-old Reno High School student highlights the growing issue of pedestrian fatalities in the State of Nevada. These fatalities have risen 25% since last year. In 2016, the City of Reno has put hundreds of thousands of dollars into improving pedestrian safety.
