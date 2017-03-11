NCAA Tournament: Ticket Procedures and Arrival Time

For the first time since 2007, the Nevada Wolf Pack is heading to the NCAA Tournament.

Coming off their Mountain West Tournament championship, the team will arrive at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport at 8:40 a.m. on Southwest Flight 3677. The public is encouraged to attend and greet the team at the ski statue in the main terminal.

The Athletic Department has released information about ticket sales for the NCAA Tournament. Nevada will find out its destination on Sunday's Selection Show at 2:30 p.m., exclusively on Channel 2.

From the Wolf pack website:

"Nevada will utilize its priority point system to allocate postseason tickets for men’s basketball. This ensures the fairest distribution of the ticket allotment that we receive from the NCAA. Nevada does not control the size of the ticket allotment from the NCAA and these quantities are generally limited to 450 for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament. We encourage fans to explore all other reputable sources for tickets to the NCAA Tournament.



Of the approximately 450 tickets that will be available through the Nevada ticket office, more than 200 are assigned to coaches, players’ families, University president’s office, athletics director, ICA administration and support staff. Of the remaining allocation, 20 tickets are reserved for University of Nevada students with a valid ID.



The remaining ticket allocation, approximately 200, will be assigned to season-ticket holders via the priority points system. Prior to the selection show, the Top 5 percentile of points holders will receive a personal invitation to purchase tickets once they are available, most commonly via phone call from an account representative or other athletics department personnel.



All other levels of priority points accounts should monitor NevadaWolfPack.com and their e-mail address on file with the Wolf Pack ticket office for information on availability and access to tickets. All gifts prior to March 1, 2017 will be used to determine priority points standings.



Those eligible to purchase tickets for the NCAA Tournament will be allowed to purchase up to four (4) tickets per account.



By requesting tickets for the event, you are agreeing to purchase tickets for that event. Your order will only be processed for the event in which Nevada participates. Your credit card will only be charged if the order is fulfilled. If Nevada wins in the first round, your card will be charged for the second round automatically.



This process will be repeated as the Wolf Pack advances to future rounds of the tournament. For the third and fourth rounds, approximately the top 10 percentile of points holders will receive a personal invitation to purchase tickets once they are available, most commonly via phone call from an account representative or other athletics department personnel. More information will be provided.



Student tickets will be assigned via a lottery system. The athletics department will coordinate with ASUN and the Blue Crew for messaging and process.



Tickets will only be available at the site of the tournament. Tickets must be picked up at the arena or during a designated ticket pick-up window at the game site or team hotel."