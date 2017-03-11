Nevada Beats Colorado State 79-71 for Mountain West Crown

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Jordan Caroline had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Nevada beat Colorado State 79-71 on Saturday in the Mountain West Conference championship game to earn its first NCAA Tournament berth in 11 years.



The Wolf Pack claimed the league's automatic bid for their first trip to the NCAAs since winning the 2006 Western Athletic Conference Tournament.



After squandering a 16-point lead and allowing the Rams to tie the game midway through the second half, Nevada used an 11-3 run during a five-minute stretch to build another cushion while Colorado State missed eight consecutive field goal attempts.



The Rams pulled to 66-65 when J.D. Paige hit a 3-pointer with 2:32 left, but they never managed to tie the score again.



