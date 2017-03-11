Nevada Beats Colorado State 79-71 for Mountain West Crown

The recent death of a 15-year-old Reno High School student highlights the growing issue of pedestrian fatalities in the State of Nevada. These fatalities have risen 25% since last year. In 2016, the City of Reno has put hundreds of thousands of dollars into improving pedestrian safety.More >>
The recent death of a 15-year-old Reno High School student highlights the growing issue of pedestrian fatalities in the State of Nevada.More >>
VCA Lakeside Animal Hospital is continuing to provide free ongoing veterinary clinics that serve dogs and cats in the Biggest Little City.More >>
VCA Lakeside Animal Hospital is continuing to provide free ongoing veterinary clinics that serve dogs and cats in the Biggest Little City.More >>
Kevin Durant helps Warriors win second NBA title in three years with a 129-120 victory over Cavaliers.More >>
Kevin Durant helps Warriors win second NBA title in three years with a 129-120 victory over Cavaliers.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval today signed dozens of pieces of legislation including laws that create the framework for the implementation of recreational marijuana, a measure establishing the Walker River State Recreation Area, and additional laws aimed at ensuring Nevada’s students have safe learning environments.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval today signed dozens of pieces of legislation including laws that create the framework for the implementation of recreational marijuana, a measure establishing the Walker River State Recreation Area, and additional laws aimed at ensuring Nevada’s students have safe learning environments.More >>
The Zalanta Resort at the Village opened its first phase this month – making it the first whole ownership luxury condominium residences in the Lake Tahoe Basin in 30 years.More >>
The Zalanta Resort at the Village opened its first phase this month – making it the first whole ownership luxury condominium residences in the Lake Tahoe Basin in 30 years.More >>
A 24-year old man is in jail after officers say they recovered a large amount of drugs, and stolen handguns inside his motel room.More >>
A 24-year old man is in jail after officers say they recovered a large amount of drugs, and stolen handguns inside his motel room.More >>
A teenage girl has died after being struck by a vehicle late Friday night.More >>
A teenage girl has died after being struck by a vehicle late Friday night.More >>
Two people who made separate trips to Rio Las Vegas Hotel and Casino in March and April contracted Legionnaires' disease.More >>
Two people who made separate trips to Rio Las Vegas Hotel and Casino in March and April contracted Legionnaires' disease.More >>
Sparks Police say they have arrested a man after he threatened a woman with a gun on Monday morning.More >>
Sparks Police say they have arrested a man after he threatened a woman with a gun on Monday morning.More >>
Meadowood Mall will hold a job fair on June 24th.More >>
Meadowood Mall will hold a job fair on June 24th.More >>