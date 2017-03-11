Nevada's US Attorney Included in Mass Resignation Request - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada's US Attorney Included in Mass Resignation Request

Posted: Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada's top federal prosecutor is among dozens of U.S. attorneys nationwide whose resignations were requested Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a move to shed holdovers from the Obama administration.
    
U.S. Attorney Daniel Bogden's status remained unclear Saturday.
    
U.S. Attorney's Office spokeswoman Trisha Young did not immediately respond to emailed and telephoned queries Saturday about Bogden's status, and he remained identified as the U.S. attorney on the office's website Saturday.
    
However, the Las Vegas Review-Journal (https://goo.gl/J1le6f ) reported Friday that Bogden was expected to depart soon.
    
Bogden first was named U.S. attorney in 2001 by President George W. Bush, who fired him and others U.S. attorneys in 2007. President Barack Obama reappointed Bogden by in 2009.
    
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre is in line to take over at least temporarily.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

