Fundraiser Being Held To Benefit 'Deputy Carl Howell Memorial Music Festival'

A fundraiser is being held Saturday to help raise money for the inaugural ‘Carl Howell Memorial Music Festival’, which is happening this summer.

The festival is being held as a memorial event for Deputy Carl Howell a United States Marine and Deputy Sheriff with the Carson City Sheriff’s Department, who responded to a Domestic Violence call where he was killed in the line of duty in August of 2015.

Proceeds from Saturday’s fundraiser will go to help cover the costs of the Memorial Music Festival, which will be held around the second anniversary of Deputy Howell’s death on August 19, 2017. 

Saturday’s  fundraiser will be held at Jimmy G’s Cigar Bar, located at 301 N. Carson Street in Carson City from 3 p.m.- 7 p.m. Drink are available and all proceeds will be donated.

To learn more about the Memorial Music Festival visit http://rememberdeputyhowell.com/.

