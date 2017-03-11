Free Home Given to Reno Veteran and Family - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Free Home Given to Reno Veteran and Family

Posted: Updated:

A local veteran who has seen his share of struggle got a huge gift from a big coalition of helpers Friday.

The Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP) handed over a key to a newly remodeled home in Reno, mortgage free.

The home went to Sergeant Leif Apag, who served in the army for six years, and did a tour in Iraq. When he came home to Reno, he suffered from PTSD and had some financial troubles.

He has worked hard to overcome that, and now, he and his family have a new place to call home. They wiped away tears as they toured their newly remodeled home in Reno.

"This is a lot," Apag said. "Thank you."

The VAREP, plus local Home Depot stores, the Nevada Housing Division, and scores of volunteers have been working for seven months to turn the house into a dream home for Apag, his wife, and their 16-month-old daughter.

"When I stepped in, you know, it's just, I can't believe it," Apag said. "It's such a beautiful home, you know."

Many of the workers who volunteered their time for the project pointed out the small details in the home, from toys and books for Apag's daughter, to food stocked in the refrigerator.

Volunteers said they were happy to help.

"Just to see how many people were willing at the drop of a hat to take care of this was inspiring to say the least," Home Depot Store Manager Logan Fellhauer said.

Apag is now in school studying to be a nurse. He said his goal is to provide for his daughter, and help her grow into a productive member of society.

  • Today's Top StoriesMore>>

  • Power Outages In Humboldt

    Power Outages In Humboldt

    Monday, June 12 2017 8:33 AM EDT2017-06-12 12:33:39 GMT

    NV Energy reports that there are 181 customers without power in Humboldt County in Northern Nevada. 

    More >>

    NV Energy reports that there are 181 customers without power in Humboldt County in Northern Nevada. 

    More >>

  • Storm Watch: Chain Controls

    Storm Watch: Chain Controls

    Monday, June 12 2017 8:11 AM EDT2017-06-12 12:11:29 GMT

    The Nevada Department of Transportation is reporting chain controls on I-80 and Mount Rose Highway Monday morning.  

    More >>

    The Nevada Department of Transportation is reporting chain controls on I-80 and Mount Rose Highway Monday morning.  

    More >>

  • Job Fair At Meadowood Mall

    Job Fair At Meadowood Mall

    Monday, June 12 2017 8:02 AM EDT2017-06-12 12:02:03 GMT

    Meadowood Mall will hold a job fair on June 24th.

    More >>

    Meadowood Mall will hold a job fair on June 24th.

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle on Plumb Lane

    Teen Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle on Plumb Lane

    Sunday, June 11 2017 6:14 PM EDT2017-06-11 22:14:54 GMT

    A teenage girl has died after being struck by a vehicle late Friday night.

    More >>

    A teenage girl has died after being struck by a vehicle late Friday night.

    More >>

  • Snow Forecast in June

    Snow Forecast in June

    Sunday, June 11 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-06-12 02:56:38 GMT

    The last measurable June snow at South Lake Tahoe was in 2011, and in Reno back in 1995. So it’s happened before, but not very often. Cooler air continues to move into the area with an upper level low moving southeast Sunday. The best chance for rain and snow will be both in front of the low and on the back side of it Sunday night. 

    More >>

    The last measurable June snow at South Lake Tahoe was in 2011, and in Reno back in 1995. So it’s happened before, but not very often. Cooler air continues to move into the area with an upper level low moving southeast Sunday. The best chance for rain and snow will be both in front of the low and on the back side of it Sunday night. 

    More >>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.