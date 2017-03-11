Free Home Given to Reno Veteran and Family

A local veteran who has seen his share of struggle got a huge gift from a big coalition of helpers Friday.

The Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP) handed over a key to a newly remodeled home in Reno, mortgage free.

The home went to Sergeant Leif Apag, who served in the army for six years, and did a tour in Iraq. When he came home to Reno, he suffered from PTSD and had some financial troubles.

He has worked hard to overcome that, and now, he and his family have a new place to call home. They wiped away tears as they toured their newly remodeled home in Reno.

"This is a lot," Apag said. "Thank you."

The VAREP, plus local Home Depot stores, the Nevada Housing Division, and scores of volunteers have been working for seven months to turn the house into a dream home for Apag, his wife, and their 16-month-old daughter.

"When I stepped in, you know, it's just, I can't believe it," Apag said. "It's such a beautiful home, you know."

Many of the workers who volunteered their time for the project pointed out the small details in the home, from toys and books for Apag's daughter, to food stocked in the refrigerator.

Volunteers said they were happy to help.

"Just to see how many people were willing at the drop of a hat to take care of this was inspiring to say the least," Home Depot Store Manager Logan Fellhauer said.

Apag is now in school studying to be a nurse. He said his goal is to provide for his daughter, and help her grow into a productive member of society.