Hawaii Five-0 Bases Episode off Organization with Local Roots - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Hawaii Five-0 Bases Episode off Organization with Local Roots

Posted: Updated:
By Elizabeth Olveda
Connect

The CBS series, 'Hawaii Five-0' aired a special episode Friday night focusing on sex-trafficking crimes against children, based on a non-profit with roots in northern Nevada. 

Founders of the Hawaiian non-profit organization, Ho'ola Na Pua, say it's important to raise awareness on a national level. Co-founder Jessica Munoz, who is from Truckee, was working in an emergency room in Hawaii where she encountered countless sex-trafficking victims. This led to the creation of Ho'ola Na Pua, where sex-trafficking victims can seek help and find resources. 

Initially, the non-profit simply asked the cast of the prime time CBS series to host public service announcements about the issue, but the show's producers decided to expand the effort to an entire episode. 

Friday night, the Hawaii Five-0 episode aired, focusing on the story of a young girl who was forced into the sex-trade after meeting an unknown predator online. Ho'ola Na Pua founders say this episode allowed them a much-needed national platform.

Co-founder Aaron Schnobrich, who hails from Reno, adds that he is hopeful for future partnerships between the CBS series and Ho'ola Na Pua in the future. Schnobrich also helped write the episode's script, to ensure sex-trafficking information accuracy. 

If you'd like to learn more about Ho'ola Na Pua, you can visit their website at: http://hoolanapua.org.

  • Today's Top StoriesMore>>

  • Power Outages In Humboldt

    Power Outages In Humboldt

    Monday, June 12 2017 8:33 AM EDT2017-06-12 12:33:39 GMT

    NV Energy reports that there are 181 customers without power in Humboldt County in Northern Nevada. 

    More >>

    NV Energy reports that there are 181 customers without power in Humboldt County in Northern Nevada. 

    More >>

  • Storm Watch: Chain Controls

    Storm Watch: Chain Controls

    Monday, June 12 2017 8:11 AM EDT2017-06-12 12:11:29 GMT

    The Nevada Department of Transportation is reporting chain controls on I-80 and Mount Rose Highway Monday morning.  

    More >>

    The Nevada Department of Transportation is reporting chain controls on I-80 and Mount Rose Highway Monday morning.  

    More >>

  • Job Fair At Meadowood Mall

    Job Fair At Meadowood Mall

    Monday, June 12 2017 8:02 AM EDT2017-06-12 12:02:03 GMT

    Meadowood Mall will hold a job fair on June 24th.

    More >>

    Meadowood Mall will hold a job fair on June 24th.

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle on Plumb Lane

    Teen Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle on Plumb Lane

    Sunday, June 11 2017 6:14 PM EDT2017-06-11 22:14:54 GMT

    A teenage girl has died after being struck by a vehicle late Friday night.

    More >>

    A teenage girl has died after being struck by a vehicle late Friday night.

    More >>

  • Snow Forecast in June

    Snow Forecast in June

    Sunday, June 11 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-06-12 02:56:38 GMT

    The last measurable June snow at South Lake Tahoe was in 2011, and in Reno back in 1995. So it’s happened before, but not very often. Cooler air continues to move into the area with an upper level low moving southeast Sunday. The best chance for rain and snow will be both in front of the low and on the back side of it Sunday night. 

    More >>

    The last measurable June snow at South Lake Tahoe was in 2011, and in Reno back in 1995. So it’s happened before, but not very often. Cooler air continues to move into the area with an upper level low moving southeast Sunday. The best chance for rain and snow will be both in front of the low and on the back side of it Sunday night. 

    More >>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.