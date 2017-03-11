Hawaii Five-0 Bases Episode off Organization with Local Roots

The CBS series, 'Hawaii Five-0' aired a special episode Friday night focusing on sex-trafficking crimes against children, based on a non-profit with roots in northern Nevada.

Founders of the Hawaiian non-profit organization, Ho'ola Na Pua, say it's important to raise awareness on a national level. Co-founder Jessica Munoz, who is from Truckee, was working in an emergency room in Hawaii where she encountered countless sex-trafficking victims. This led to the creation of Ho'ola Na Pua, where sex-trafficking victims can seek help and find resources.

Initially, the non-profit simply asked the cast of the prime time CBS series to host public service announcements about the issue, but the show's producers decided to expand the effort to an entire episode.

Friday night, the Hawaii Five-0 episode aired, focusing on the story of a young girl who was forced into the sex-trade after meeting an unknown predator online. Ho'ola Na Pua founders say this episode allowed them a much-needed national platform.

Co-founder Aaron Schnobrich, who hails from Reno, adds that he is hopeful for future partnerships between the CBS series and Ho'ola Na Pua in the future. Schnobrich also helped write the episode's script, to ensure sex-trafficking information accuracy.

If you'd like to learn more about Ho'ola Na Pua, you can visit their website at: http://hoolanapua.org.