Labor Department: 235,000 Jobs Added in February

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is hailing today's jobs report that shows employers added 235,000 jobs in February, with the unemployment rate dipping from 4.8 to 4.7 percent.

But in doing so, President Donald Trump and his aides are embracing the kind of numbers that Trump, on the campaign trail, denounced as "phony."

Back then, he said the jobless numbers were artificially lowered to make the Democrats look good.

Today, spokesman Sean Spicer quotes Trump as saying, "They may have been phony in the past, but it's very real now."

