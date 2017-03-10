TMWA Construction to Replace Water Main in North Valleys - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

TMWA Construction to Replace Water Main in North Valleys

Updated:

From TMWA:

Truckee Meadows Water Authority will resume construction on a water main replacement project on March 13 in the North Valleys.  Traffic will be impacted for several months on North Virginia Street between the intersection with Lemmon Drive and one-half mile past the intersection with Stead Blvd. Commuters should be prepared for delays as traffic will be reduced to one lane between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

Because delays may be lengthy, alternate routes are recommended. The project is projected to be finished in early June.

The Stead Main Replacement Phase 2 Project consists of the installation of 11,800 feet of 20-inch ductile iron water main and will replace an aged water main, installed in 1959.  The project will provide greater system reliability and increased flexibility for delivering surface water from the Chalk Bluff Water Treatment Facility to the Stead area.

