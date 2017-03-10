Idlewild Park Train to Run Daily During Spring Break

From the City of Reno:

Reno, Nevada (March 10, 2017) – The City of Reno will run the train at Idlewild Park starting on Saturday, March 18, 2017 in time for Washoe County School District's spring break. The train is a nostalgic ride that chugs through the most scenic parts of the park and goes around one of the ponds.



The train will run daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting, beginning Saturday, March 18 through Sunday, April 2, 2017. From there, it will remain on a weekend-only schedule until Memorial Day weekend when normal summer hours will resume.



After Memorial Day (May 29), the train will run every day, except Mondays, through September 4. The two Monday exceptions are Memorial Day and Labor Day, when the train is open normal weekday hours. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and Holidays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.



The cost to ride remains $2 per person. Children age 2 and younger can ride for free on the lap of a parent or guardian. Tickets may be purchased on site (cash only).



For additional information, please call the City of Reno Parks Office at 775-334-2270.