City of Sparks Announces New Website

The last measurable June snow at South Lake Tahoe was in 2011, and in Reno back in 1995. So it’s happened before, but not very often. Cooler air continues to move into the area with an upper level low moving southeast Sunday. The best chance for rain and snow will be both in front of the low and on the back side of it Sunday night.More >>
It was the first weekend of Summer Break for most of the students in the Washoe County School District, and even though it was a cold and rainy weekend, that didn't stop kids from having fun.More >>
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. The Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Teresa “Terry” Marie Blake was reported missing on June 4 at around 1:15 p.m.More >>
Puerto Rico's governor announced that the U.S. territory has overwhelmingly chosen statehood in a nonbinding referendum Sunday held amid a deep economic crisis that has sparked an exodus of islanders to the U.S. mainland.More >>
A teenage girl has died after being struck by a vehicle late Friday night.More >>
Westbound I-80 is currently closed for an injury crash. The interstate is shut down just past the McCarran exit near Pyramid. Sparks Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.More >>
The interstate is down to one lane travel in both directions after an injury crash.More >>
One of Reno's iconic homes is opening its doors this afternoon. Rancharrah has opened its gates during a grand opening celebration to introduce the new 141-acre lifestyle community.More >>
Between avocado toast, smoothies and even pies, people are filling up on the fatty fruit. As a result of its popularity, however, doctors are seeing more people in emergency rooms. Find out why in Health Watch.More >>
