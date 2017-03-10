City of Sparks Announces New Website - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

City of Sparks Announces New Website

Posted: Updated:

From the City of Sparks:

Sparks, NV — The City of Sparks, in partnership with KPS3 Marketing, a full-service marketing and digital communications firm, has launched its new website at cityofsparks.us.

A collaborative effort between the City’s internal teams and KPS3, the new website has a number of features, specifically designed for a myriad of users and visitors – from the City of Sparks staff to ensure prompt and accurate updates for the community to citizens themselves. Specific updates include:

  • new site architecture and navigation to make finding all types of information easy;
  • an interactive search feature that lets users narrow down what they’re looking for, including all content across the website;
  • an updated business directory that provides information on all locations in the city, and in which businesses can request to be included;
  • information from multiple departments, cross-linked to ensure content is easy to access from multiple areas;
  • responsive design ensuring all pages display optimally on any device, resulting in a seamless experience;
  • a report tool that allows various departments to catalog and publish large batches of organized PDF reports in a consistent style; and
  • a news tool that allows subscribed users to receive frequent updates via email when a new post is added. This is an ideal tool for City Council meeting updates or during a massive City event such as the Flood of 2017.

“As a transparent and responsible public organization, it is our job to ensure the community has the tools it needs to be active, informed and included,” said Steve Discoll, Sparks City Manager. “Our new website helps us fulfill this goal while also being aesthetically pleasing and a wonderful representation of who we are.”

  • Today's Top StoriesMore>>

  • Pittsburgh Penguins Win Second-Straight Stanley Cup

    Pittsburgh Penguins Win Second-Straight Stanley Cup

    Sunday, June 11 2017 11:03 PM EDT2017-06-12 03:03:00 GMT
    The Pittsburgh Penguins have won their second-straight Stanley Cup, defeating the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game 6 on Sunday night. More >>
    The Pittsburgh Penguins have won their second-straight Stanley Cup, defeating the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game 6 on Sunday night. More >>

  • Snow Forecast in June

    Snow Forecast in June

    Sunday, June 11 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-06-12 02:56:38 GMT

    The last measurable June snow at South Lake Tahoe was in 2011, and in Reno back in 1995. So it’s happened before, but not very often. Cooler air continues to move into the area with an upper level low moving southeast Sunday. The best chance for rain and snow will be both in front of the low and on the back side of it Sunday night. 

    More >>

    The last measurable June snow at South Lake Tahoe was in 2011, and in Reno back in 1995. So it’s happened before, but not very often. Cooler air continues to move into the area with an upper level low moving southeast Sunday. The best chance for rain and snow will be both in front of the low and on the back side of it Sunday night. 

    More >>

  • Summer Break Begins: Rainy Day Activities, Summer Meal Program and Summer Camps

    Summer Break Begins: Rainy Day Activities, Summer Meal Program and Summer Camps

    Sunday, June 11 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-06-12 00:52:35 GMT

    It was the first weekend of Summer Break for most of the students in the Washoe County School District, and even though it was a cold and rainy weekend, that didn't stop kids from having fun. 

    More >>

    It was the first weekend of Summer Break for most of the students in the Washoe County School District, and even though it was a cold and rainy weekend, that didn't stop kids from having fun. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Snow Forecast in June

    Snow Forecast in June

    Sunday, June 11 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-06-12 02:56:38 GMT

    The last measurable June snow at South Lake Tahoe was in 2011, and in Reno back in 1995. So it’s happened before, but not very often. Cooler air continues to move into the area with an upper level low moving southeast Sunday. The best chance for rain and snow will be both in front of the low and on the back side of it Sunday night. 

    More >>

    The last measurable June snow at South Lake Tahoe was in 2011, and in Reno back in 1995. So it’s happened before, but not very often. Cooler air continues to move into the area with an upper level low moving southeast Sunday. The best chance for rain and snow will be both in front of the low and on the back side of it Sunday night. 

    More >>

  • Teen Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle on Plumb Lane

    Teen Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle on Plumb Lane

    Sunday, June 11 2017 6:14 PM EDT2017-06-11 22:14:54 GMT

    A teenage girl has died after being struck by a vehicle late Friday night.

    More >>

    A teenage girl has died after being struck by a vehicle late Friday night.

    More >>

  • Crash on I-80 Near Pyramid, 1 Hospitalized

    Crash on I-80 Near Pyramid, 1 Hospitalized

    Sunday, June 11 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-06-11 05:52:24 GMT

    Westbound I-80 is currently closed for an injury crash. The interstate is shut down just past the McCarran exit near Pyramid. Sparks Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. 

    More >>

    The interstate is down to one lane travel in both directions after an injury crash.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.