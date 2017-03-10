City of Sparks Announces New Website

From the City of Sparks:

Sparks, NV — The City of Sparks, in partnership with KPS3 Marketing, a full-service marketing and digital communications firm, has launched its new website at cityofsparks.us.

A collaborative effort between the City’s internal teams and KPS3, the new website has a number of features, specifically designed for a myriad of users and visitors – from the City of Sparks staff to ensure prompt and accurate updates for the community to citizens themselves. Specific updates include:

new site architecture and navigation to make finding all types of information easy;

an interactive search feature that lets users narrow down what they’re looking for, including all content across the website;

an updated business directory that provides information on all locations in the city, and in which businesses can request to be included;

information from multiple departments, cross-linked to ensure content is easy to access from multiple areas;

responsive design ensuring all pages display optimally on any device, resulting in a seamless experience;

a report tool that allows various departments to catalog and publish large batches of organized PDF reports in a consistent style; and

a news tool that allows subscribed users to receive frequent updates via email when a new post is added. This is an ideal tool for City Council meeting updates or during a massive City event such as the Flood of 2017.

“As a transparent and responsible public organization, it is our job to ensure the community has the tools it needs to be active, informed and included,” said Steve Discoll, Sparks City Manager. “Our new website helps us fulfill this goal while also being aesthetically pleasing and a wonderful representation of who we are.”