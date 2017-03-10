Schedule Changes This Sunday; CBS Sunday Morning, Face The Natio - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Schedule Changes This Sunday; CBS Sunday Morning, Face The Nation

We want to warn our viewers that there will be some schedule changes this Sunday morning, March 12th.

Due to daylight saving time, 'CBS Sunday Morning' will air at 6 a.m. and 'Face The Nation' will air at 7:30 a.m.

The changes will take place this Sunday only, programs will return back to normal next week. 

  Pittsburgh Penguins Win Second-Straight Stanley Cup

    Pittsburgh Penguins Win Second-Straight Stanley Cup

    Sunday, June 11 2017
    The Pittsburgh Penguins have won their second-straight Stanley Cup, defeating the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game 6 on Sunday night.
    The Pittsburgh Penguins have won their second-straight Stanley Cup, defeating the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game 6 on Sunday night. More >>

  Snow Forecast in June

    Snow Forecast in June

    Sunday, June 11 2017

    The last measurable June snow at South Lake Tahoe was in 2011, and in Reno back in 1995. So it's happened before, but not very often. Cooler air continues to move into the area with an upper level low moving southeast Sunday. The best chance for rain and snow will be both in front of the low and on the back side of it Sunday night. 

    More >>

    The last measurable June snow at South Lake Tahoe was in 2011, and in Reno back in 1995. So it’s happened before, but not very often. Cooler air continues to move into the area with an upper level low moving southeast Sunday. The best chance for rain and snow will be both in front of the low and on the back side of it Sunday night. 

    More >>

  Summer Break Begins: Rainy Day Activities, Summer Meal Program and Summer Camps

    Summer Break Begins: Rainy Day Activities, Summer Meal Program and Summer Camps

    Sunday, June 11 2017

    It was the first weekend of Summer Break for most of the students in the Washoe County School District, and even though it was a cold and rainy weekend, that didn't stop kids from having fun. 

    More >>

    It was the first weekend of Summer Break for most of the students in the Washoe County School District, and even though it was a cold and rainy weekend, that didn't stop kids from having fun. 

    More >>
  Teen Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle on Plumb Lane

    Teen Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle on Plumb Lane

    Sunday, June 11 2017

    A teenage girl has died after being struck by a vehicle late Friday night.

    More >>

    A teenage girl has died after being struck by a vehicle late Friday night.

    More >>

  Crash on I-80 Near Pyramid, 1 Hospitalized

    Crash on I-80 Near Pyramid, 1 Hospitalized

    Sunday, June 11 2017

    Westbound I-80 is currently closed for an injury crash. The interstate is shut down just past the McCarran exit near Pyramid. Sparks Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. 

    More >>

    The interstate is down to one lane travel in both directions after an injury crash.

    More >>
