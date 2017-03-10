Local Shopping Events Raises Funds For Local, Disabled Veterans

The City of Reno is teaming up with local vendors for a shopping event this Saturday to benefit disabled Veterans.

The public is invited to come shop from the local vendors and all proceeds will go to support Project HERO, an adaptive recreation program that helps provide disabled Veterans with access to adaptive cycling equipment, training and participation in local and national cycling events.

The event is being held at the Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center gym from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For additional information on this event click here.