26th Annual Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry This Saturday

This Saturday the annual Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry returns for the 26th year. The event is taking place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the heart of Virginia City.

The “oysters” consumed at the festival are the land variety, meaning bull or sheep testicles. Each year the historic city hosts more than a dozen cooks who come to compete for the prestigious title of “Best Oyster Fry Cook in the West.” Cooks compete for Best Overall Taste, Best Presentation, Most Creative Dish and People’s Choice. The event offers up doubled cash prizes for winning cooks with the Best Overall Taste is awarded $1,000.

“This is our first major event of the season,” Deny Dotson, tourism director for the Virginia City Tourism Commission, said. “It always draws a great crowd which is good news for our merchants as we climb out of some pretty rough winter weather.”

Other events taking place throughout the day include the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the Ball Breaker Saloon Crawl. There will also be a costume contest and Irish music.

Tasting tickets start at $5 for three samples or 10 samples for $12, prices for advance online purchases.

The Ball Breaker Saloon Crawl, presented by Virginia City’s Cemetery Gin, takes place at Virginia City’s various saloons offering samples and discounted beer and specialty drinks throughout the day. Purchase a cup for $20 in advance online or $25 at the event.

For more information on Virginia City or the Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry visit VisitVirginiaCityNV.com or call the Virginia City Tourism Commission (VCTC) at 775-847-7500.