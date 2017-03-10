Man Arrested for Multiple Commercial Burglaries - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Man Arrested for Multiple Commercial Burglaries

Darin Clark Darin Clark

The Reno Police Department Detective Division and the Regional Crime Suppression Unit (RCSU) say they have arrested a man for multiple commercial burglaries in the Reno/Sparks area.

RPD and RCSU say they have been actively investigating a series of window smash commercial burglaries in the Reno/Sparks area sine January 17, 2017.

Officials say that these burglaries happened during early morning hours and a rock was used to break the windows to businesses. They say the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Darin Clark, would enter the business and target the cash registers in the stores. Authorities say that multiple businesses were burgled on the same evening. 

Officers say video surveillance showed a specific vehicle that was used which helped link the cases together.

On February 27, officers with the Reno Police Department say they were proactively looking for the vehicle and were able to stop the vehicle and identify the occupants.  Further investigation by detectives from information that was gathered in the traffic stop showed that Clark was responsible for the commercial burglaries. 

On March 9th, Clark was contacted once again in the vehicle where he was interviewed and arrested for the following 11 listed commercial burglaries.

1/17/2017

Pacific Sun Tanning

195 Damonte Ranch

1/17/2017

Pho 999

2305 Kietzke Ln

1/18/2017

Element Tanning

3600 Warren Way

1/26/2017

Healing Wisdom

1300 E. Plumb Ln

2/8/2017

Caliber Salon

141 Pueblo

2/22/2017

Buenos Grill

3892 Mayberry Dr

2/23/2017

Batch Cupcakery

555 S. Virginia St

2/25/2017

Swill Coffee

3366 Lakeside Dr

2/25/2017

Bobby Pages Cleaners

6890 S. McCarran Blvd

2/25/2017

Ralston Therapy Massage

145 Hillcrest Dr

2/25/2017 

Colour By Bloom

7689 S. Virginia St. 

Anyone having any information on these cases is asked to please contact the Reno Police Department at 334-2133, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword – SW.

