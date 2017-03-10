Water Being Released from Tahoe

After an impressive winter season, water is already being released from Tahoe.

"So right now there is significantly more water to come into the reservoirs than we have room for so we are passing water through the system rather than storing it," said Water Master Chad Blanchard.

The last time an excess amount of water was released from the lake was 2006, to make room for the future. We've been releasing water from Boca since the middle of February.

"One thing that is different this year is with the significant snow pack there are some forecast potential for some very high flows from runoff which we do not normally get," said Blanchard.

The river is currently running at about 1500 cubic feet per second, but during the January flood, it was running just shy of 14,000. In 1997, it was just over 18,000. Blanchard doesn't expect our mainstream rivers to reach that high on run off alone. Our creeks and streams will be something to watch though.

"I do not see any reason for worry. Obviously there is always a chance of a rainstorm and that would change things. But for normal runoff it is typically not an issue," said Blanchard.

He says the melting rate is about two inches a day for our highest elevations and quicker farther down because of surface area. It would have to be very warm both day and night for a long period of time for a lot of melting to occur. The amount of water they continue to release depends on the weather.

"The ideal is to catch the last drop of melting water to fill the reservoir," said Blanchard.

Filling it would be a great sight to see. We usually see our highest flows in the late May.