Join RTC for Transportation Innovation Day at Nevada Legislature

RTC is joining transportation organizations from around the state for Transportation Innovation Day at the Nevada State Legislature.

RTC says this will be held on Tuesday, March 14 from 8 am to 5 pm at the Nevada State Legislature in the second floor atrium.

They say this event is designed to raise awareness about transit and transportation needs, as well as highlight innovations and advances in public transportation.

Proterra, the manufacturer of the RTC’s all-electric buses, will have a new 40-foot long E2 model bus on display as part of the event along with a 3D simulation of the RTC’s 4th Street/Prater Way Bus RAPID Transit Project viewable with VR goggles.

RTC says this event will also raise awareness of the RTC and University of Nevada, Reno’s on-going intelligent mobility study, which may pave the way for autonomous buses.

The public is encouraged to attend this free event to learn more about the RTC’s projects and programs.