WCSD Students With Special Needs Invited to Joy Prom

From the Washoe County School District:

Washoe County School District’s (WCSD) Office of Student Services and JROTC are working in partnership with the University of Nevada Reno’s Blue Key Honor Society to plan the annual Joy Prom event for students with special needs attending WCSD high schools.

This event will be held on Saturday, May 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Nevada Discovery Museum in downtown Reno. The Disney themed event will feature music, dancing, and fun. Each high school will host a game/activity booth for the prom attendees. In addition, each school will have a Prom King and Prom Queen crowned during the festivities.

The Blue Key Honor Society has secured sponsorship from Nevada Discovery Museum, Raley’s, Aly’s Prom Closet, Paul Mitchel, Sephora, Reno Youth City Council, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dolan Auto Group, Royal Entertainers, Olive Garden, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and SoSuTV. In addition, DJ Rob Diehl will be emceeing the event, and the WCSD JROTC will provide volunteers, crowns, and an event photographer. The group still has sponsorship opportunities for the community to support this meaningful event. They are looking for sponsors for food and beverages, flowers and decorations, t-shirts, videography, support services, prom attire, haircuts and makeup for prom attendees, as well as financial donations to support the event overall. Interested donors may connect with the organization at: www.supportnevada.unr.edu and nevadabluekey@gmail.com.

The Blue Key Honor Society’s motto is: “Serving I Live.” The group is a service-based honor society comprised of individuals devoted to leadership, scholarship, service, and high moral character. They have championed this event for the past three years.

“We are proud to host this special annual event for WCSD special needs students,” said Anita Albanese, Blue Key Society President. “I’ve personally been involved for all three years that the event has been held and enjoy every minute of it. Being able to provide this additional opportunity for the students is truly a joy.”

In the past, there were more than 200 attendees. The event hosts are hoping to attract close to 1,000 for this year’s festivities.

“We are hoping to have even more students and their families participate this year,” said Richard Long, UNR Blue Key Honor Society Treasurer. “The Nevada Discovery Museum will be a great place to hold this, and the entire evening will be filled with lots of good food and fun activities. I can’t wait for it!”

Invitations were provided at each of the schools and distributed to interested students through their teachers. The deadline for registration has been extended until March 31.

From the Washoe County School District