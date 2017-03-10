Caltrans: Portion of Highway 89 Near Emerald Bay Blocked Due to Snow Slide

Caltrans says Highway 89 over Emerald Bay is currently blocked due to a snow slide. The agency says about 4-8 feet of snow 30 yards long fell onto the highway.

The roadway is closed for clean-up, and there is no immediate estimated time on when it will reopen to traffic.

Caltrans also Highway 89 around Emerald Bay is now closed from Bliss to Emerald Bay state parks for avalanche control.